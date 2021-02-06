CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern…

Savrasov lifts Georgia Southern past Troy 79-64

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 14 points off the bench to lift Georgia Southern to a 79-64 win over Troy on Saturday.

Cam Bryant had 12 points for Georgia Southern (12-9, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Eric Boone added 11 points. Zack Bryant had 11 points.

Duke Miles scored a season-high 21 points for the Trojans (10-10, 4-6), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Nick Stampley added 12 points. Zay Williams had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 3-1 against the Trojans on the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

Agencies tweak COVID-19 safety plans following Biden's mask mandate

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up