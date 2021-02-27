CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Safford’s game winner send Wofford past Furman

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 10:11 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Morgan Safford scored 12 points and his layup with six seconds left sent Wofford past Furman 74-73 on Saturday.

Safford caught the ball on the left wing and beat the defense down the lane for a floater that ricocheted off the back iron before he gathered his miss and banked it in for the lead.

The Paladins inbounded the ball and pushed it to Noah Gurley but his leaning 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left drew iron and bounced out of bounds to end it.

Messiah Jones scored 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting with seven rebounds for the Terriers (15-8, 12-5 Southern Conference). Storm Murphy added 15 points and Tray Hollowell 13.

Gurley tied a career high with 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Paladins (16-8, 10-5), whose four-game winning streak ended. Mike Bothwell and Clay Mounce each scored 12 and combined to grab 13 rebounds.

Wofford also beat Furman 75-67 on Feb. 6.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

