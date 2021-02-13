CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Rowell carries California Baptist past Sacramento St. 83-71

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 5:46 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell had 22 points as California Baptist defeated Sacramento State 83-71 on Saturday.

Reed Nottage had 19 points and six assists for California Baptist (10-6). Mark Carbone added 12 points. Elijah Thomas had 11 points.

Ethan Esposito had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (6-6). Zach Chappell added 11 points. Bryce Fowler had 11 points and six assists.

