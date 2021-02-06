CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Rice looks for home…

Rice looks for home win vs Southern Miss

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Miss (7-11, 3-8) vs. Rice (11-8, 5-6)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice looks for its sixth straight win over Southern Miss at Tudor Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at Rice was a 75-52 win on Jan. 9, 2013.

TEAM LEADERS: Rice’s Max Fiedler has averaged 11.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while Quincy Olivari has put up 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Tyler Stevenson has averaged 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Jaron Pierre Jr. has put up 9.4 points.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 75.3 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 58 per game they put up against non-conference foes.FIELD GOALS FOR FIEDLER: In 19 games this season, Rice’s Fiedler has shot 68.8 percent.

SLIPPING AT 70: Southern Miss is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 7-4 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Rice is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Owls are 6-8 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up