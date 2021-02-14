CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Rhoden scores 20 to lead Seton Hall over Marquette 57-51

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 6:06 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden had 20 points as Seton Hall topped Marquette 57-51 on Sunday.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall (12-8, 9-5 Big East Conference). Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 10 points. Myles Cale had seven rebounds.

D.J. Carton had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-10). Theo John added 14 points and seven rebounds. Koby McEwen had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Seton Hall defeated Marquette 70-63 on Dec. 17.

