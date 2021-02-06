Reese helps North Texas hold off Louisiana Tech 57-55

DENTON, Texas (AP) — James Reese scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals as North…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — James Reese scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals as North Texas held off Louisiana Tech 57-55 on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech’s Cobe Williams made the first two of three foul shots with under a second remaining to pull the Bulldogs within two, but missed the third and North Texas grabbed the rebound as time expired.

Mardrez McBride scored eight for Mean Green (10-6, 6-2 Conference USA), Abou Ousmane had six points and three blocked shots.

North Texas built an early 17-point lead but that had been cut down to 38-33 by halftime as Louisiana Tech built its own nine-point lead midway through the second half.

North Texas scored a season-low 19 points after halftime.

Amorie Archibald had 10 points for the Bulldogs (15-6, 8-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Williams finished with nine points but had six turnovers. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added nine points and 14 rebounds.

Louisiana Tech defeated North Texas 68-63 on Friday.

