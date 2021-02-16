CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Va. pandemic rent relief program | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Reed Jr. lifts SE…

Reed Jr. lifts SE Missouri over Austin Peay 86-81 in OT

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had a season-high 22 points and Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 86-81 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Reed made a 3-pointer, Nygal Russell scored on a dunk and Nana Akenten made two free throws as the Redhawks ended the extra period on a 7-3 surge.

Reed Jr. shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. Chris Harris had 14 points and six assists for Southeast Missouri (8-14, 6-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Darrious Agnew added 12 points, and his 3-pointer with three seconds left forced overtime tied at 73. DQ Nicholas had 11 points.

Terry Taylor had 29 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Governors (13-9, 9-7). Reginald Gee scored a season-high 21 points. Alec Woodard had five steals.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Governors with the win. Austin Peay defeated Southeast Missouri 78-63 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies should offer leave to federal employees to get vaccines, new task force says

Oversight offices see glimmers of progress in DoD, VA electronic health records

DoD’s AI center striving to be connective tissue across all projects

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up