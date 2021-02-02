Providence looks to sweep Seton Hall

Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) vs. Providence (9-8, 5-6) Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence…

Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) vs. Providence (9-8, 5-6)

Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence goes for the season sweep over Seton Hall after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last went at it on Dec. 20, when the Friars shot 46.8 percent from the field while holding Seton Hall to just 43.5 percent en route to the three-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall has benefited heavily from its seniors. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Pirates points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: David Duke has had his hand in 47 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Friars are 6-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Pirates are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 4-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Friars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. Providence has 39 assists on 70 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Seton Hall has assists on 38 of 84 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Pirates have averaged 21.8 free throws per game.

