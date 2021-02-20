CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Potter scores 20 to lead Morehead St. over UT Martin 79-69

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 7:26 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Skyelar Potter had 20 points as Morehead State defeated UT Martin 79-69 on Saturday.

Potter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Johni Broome had 14 points and nine rebounds for Morehead State (17-7, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Devon Cooper added 13 points. James Baker, Jr. had 13 points.

After Morehead State outscored UT Martin 45-35 in the first half, both teams scored 34 in the second as the visitors clinched the 10-point victory. The Eagles’ 45 first-half points were a season best for the team.

Cameron Holden had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-15, 5-13), who have now lost four games in a row. Jonte Coleman added 10 points.

Jaron Williams, the Skyhawks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks this season. Morehead State defeated UT Martin 76-44 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

