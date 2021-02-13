CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Toledo 88-81

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 5:21 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had a season-high 22 points as Bowling Green beat Toledo 88-81 on Saturday.

Justin Turner added 21 points for the Falcons. Trey Diggs had 17 points for Bowling Green (11-9, 7-7 Mid-American Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Kaden Metheny added 14 points and Josiah Fulcher 10.

Marreon Jackson had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets (16-6, 11-3). Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds. JT Shumate had 14 points and Spencer Littleson 11.

The Falcons leveled the season series against the Rockets with the win. Toledo defeated Bowling Green 84-66 on Jan. 30.

