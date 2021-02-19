Oregon looks to extend streak vs Utah

Utah (9-9, 6-8) vs. Oregon (13-4, 8-3) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks…

Utah (9-9, 6-8) vs. Oregon (13-4, 8-3)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Utah. In its last six wins against the Runnin’ Utes, Oregon has won by an average of 8 points. Utah’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2017, a 66-56 victory.

STELLAR SENIORS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa, Eric Williams Jr. and Amauri Hardy have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Timmy Allen has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Utah is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 62 or fewer points, and 4-9 when opposing teams exceed 62 points. Oregon is 12-0 when holding opponents to 73 points or fewer, and 1-4 whenever teams score more than 73 on the Ducks.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams.

