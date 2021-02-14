Oral Roberts looks to sweep SD State

South Dakota State (11-5, 7-3) vs. Oral Roberts (11-8, 8-3) Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota State (11-5, 7-3) vs. Oral Roberts (11-8, 8-3)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State seeks revenge on Oral Roberts after dropping the first matchup in Tulsa. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 13, when the Golden Eagles outshot South Dakota State 53.8 percent to 50 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to the 17-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas has averaged 23 points while Kevin Obanor has put up 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds. For the Jackrabbits, Baylor Scheierman has averaged 14.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while Noah Freidel has put up 16 points and 4.2 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 79.8 points per game and allowed 73.9 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 74.4 points scored and 85 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has directly created 46 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. Abmas has 29 field goals and nine assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jackrabbits have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts has an assist on 33 of 83 field goals (39.8 percent) over its previous three contests while South Dakota State has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 24th among Division 1 teams. The South Dakota State defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th).

