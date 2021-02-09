Omier, Arkansas St. host Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-9, 6-6) vs. Arkansas State (8-9, 5-5) First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-9, 6-6) vs. Arkansas State (8-9, 5-5)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Ruot Monyyong and Arkansas-Little Rock will face Norchad Omier and Arkansas State. The senior Monyyong is averaging 9.4 points over the last five games. Omier, a freshman, is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Omier is putting up a double-double (12.2 points and 11.2 rebounds) to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Complementing Omier is Marquis Eaton, who is producing 13.1 points and 4.9 assists per game. The Trojans have been led by Monyyong, who is averaging a double-double with 12.3 points and 10.9 rebounds.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Red Wolves have scored 76.1 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Eaton has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. Eaton has 16 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 10-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Red Wolves are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 8-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Red Wolves are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 2-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Trojans are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or worse, and 5-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 22.5 free throws per game this season.

