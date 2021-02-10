Old Dominion tops Charlotte in OT on last-second basket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malik Curry made a layup with a second left in overtime to lift Old Dominion to…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malik Curry made a layup with a second left in overtime to lift Old Dominion to a 78-76 win over Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Jordan Shepherd turned the ball over on the following possession for the 49ers, as a steal by Kalu Ezikpe wrapped up the victory for the Monarchs.

Capping a second half that featured five ties and two lead changes, the Monarchs’ A.J. Oliver II made a layup to even the score at 70 with 37 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Ezikpe scored a career-high 22 points to lead Old Dominion (10-5, 6-3 Conference USA). He shot 10 for 11 from the field and blocked four shots. Malik Curry added 21 points. Austin Trice had 12

Jahmir Young had 26 points for the 49ers (9-10, 5-6). Jhery Matos added 14 points. Brice Williams had 13 points.

