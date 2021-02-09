NW State seeks revenge on Incarnate Word

Northwestern State (5-14, 4-4) vs. Incarnate Word (8-8, 5-4) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State (5-14, 4-4) vs. Incarnate Word (8-8, 5-4)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word goes for the season sweep over Northwestern State after winning the previous matchup in Natchitoches. The teams last played on Jan. 6, when the Cardinals shot 48 percent from the field while limiting Northwestern State to just 36.5 percent en route to the eight-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Incarnate Word’s Keaston Willis has averaged 19.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while Marcus Larsson has put up 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Demons, Trenton Massner has averaged 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while Jamaure Gregg has put up 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Demons have scored 76.6 points per game and allowed 78.6 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 66.6 points scored and 86.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MASSNER: Massner has connected on 28.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cardinals are 0-7 when they allow at least 72 points and 8-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Demons are 0-9 when they score 71 points or fewer and 5-5 when they exceed 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Demons. Incarnate Word has 39 assists on 61 field goals (63.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Northwestern State has assists on 43 of 93 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State is ranked second in the Southland with an average of 74.7 possessions per game.

