CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » College Basketball » Norris carries UC Santa…

Norris carries UC Santa Barbara over CSU Bakersfield 63-44

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 1:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris had a career-high 27 points as UC Santa Barbara won its 12th straight game, beating Cal State Bakersfield 63-44 on Saturday night.

Norris shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

Devearl Ramsey had eight assists and six rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (16-3, 10-2 Big West Conference). JaQuori McLaughlin added seven assists.

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ronne Readus had 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (14-9, 8-6).

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Bakersfield 71-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up