No. 21 Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Northern Iowa

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 6:30 AM

Northern Iowa (8-15, 6-11) vs. No. 21 Loyola of Chicago (20-4, 15-2)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Loyola of Chicago looks for its eighth straight win over Northern Iowa at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Loyola of Chicago was a 58-39 win on Feb. 18, 2015.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe, Bowen Born and Nate Heise have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Krutwig has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior big man has accounted for 15 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 53.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 55.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers first among Division I teams. The Northern Iowa offense has averaged 68.7 points through 23 games (ranked 239th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

