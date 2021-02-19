No. 17 USC looks to extend streak vs Arizona

Arizona (14-8, 8-8) vs. No. 17 Southern California (18-3, 12-2) Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona (14-8, 8-8) vs. No. 17 Southern California (18-3, 12-2)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Southern California looks for its eighth straight conference win against Arizona. Southern California’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Oregon State Beavers 58-56 on Jan. 19. Arizona fell 74-60 at UCLA on Thursday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona’s James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.ACCURATE AKINJO: Akinjo has connected on 38.9 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Trojans are 15-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 3-3 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Wildcats are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or worse, and 1-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Arizona has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. Southern California is on a seven-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 62.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 38.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

