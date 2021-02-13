CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Ngumezi lifts Jacksonville St. past SIU-Edwardsville 80-60

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 7:25 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Amanze Ngumezi came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Jacksonville State to an 80-60 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Brandon Huffman had 13 points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville State (14-7, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Demaree King added 11 points. Jalen Finch had 11 points and six assists.

Sidney Wilson had 17 points for the Cougars (8-11, 6-7). Mike Adewunmi added 13 points and eight rebounds. Shamar Wright had 11 points.

___

___

