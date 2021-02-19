CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Ndefo scores 19 to lead St. Peter’s over Marist 59-54

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:57 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo registered 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as St. Peter’s narrowly beat Marist 59-54 on Friday night.

Daryl Banks III had 12 points for St. Peter’s (11-7, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points.

Marist scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Hakim Byrd had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (9-8, 7-8). Braden Bell added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Jones had 11 points.

