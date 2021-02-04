NC A&T looks for home win vs FAMU

Florida A&M (2-8, 1-2) vs. NC A&T (8-9, 4-0) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M (2-8, 1-2) vs. NC A&T (8-9, 4-0)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its fifth straight win over Florida A&M at Corbett Sports Center. The last victory for the Rattlers at NC A&T was an 83-77 win on Feb. 11, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: NC A&T has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kameron Langley, Blake Harris, Kwe Parker and Tyler Maye have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 47 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 76.8 points per game and allowed 68.8 points per game across four conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 66 points scored and 82.5 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: MJ Randolph has accounted for 54 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 66: Florida A&M is 0-6 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. NC A&T is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points and has allowed 64.2 points per game over its last five.

WINNING WHEN: NC A&T is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Aggies are 1-9 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC A&T defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. Florida A&M has turned the ball over on 23.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

