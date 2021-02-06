CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Mosley lifts Missouri St.…

Mosley lifts Missouri St. past Illinois St. 74-67

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 19 points as Missouri State topped Illinois State 74-67 on Saturday. Demarcus Sharp and Jared Ridder added 15 points each for the Bears.

Gaige Prim had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri State (10-5, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak.

DJ Horne tied a season high with 23 points for the Redbirds (5-13, 2-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Antonio Reeves added 17 points and six rebounds. Dusan Mahorcic had 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up