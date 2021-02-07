CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Mosley carries Missouri St. over Illinois St. 72-62

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 5:46 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 24 points and dished seven assists as Missouri State beat Illinois State 72-62 on Sunday, handing coach Dana Ford his 100th win.

Gaige Prim had 16 points for Missouri State (11-5, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Ja’Monta Black added 10 points and seven rebounds. Demarcus Sharp also had seven assists.

Ford is 100-103 in his seventh season of coaching.

DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (5-14, 2-11), who have now lost six consecutive games. Josiah Strong added 14 points. Dusan Mahorcic had five points and 15 rebounds.

Missouri State defeated Illinois State 74-67 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

