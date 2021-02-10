Morris, No. 22 DePaul women hold off St. John’s 81-76

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Deja Church added 18 and No. 22 DePaul beat St. John’s…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Deja Church added 18 and No. 22 DePaul beat St. John’s 81-73 on Wednesday night, spoiling Leilani Correa’s third straight game with 30-plus points.

Lexi Held gave DePaul a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter, but St. John’s went on a 14-2 run to get within 64-56. Correa scored 11 of St. John’s 17 fourth-quarter points to make it 74-73 with 3:16 remaining, but the Red Storm would not score again. Morris scored the next five points and Dee Bekelja capped it with 40 seconds to go.

Held finished with 14 points, eight assists and six steals for DePaul (11-4, 8-2 Big East Conference), which had 25 assists on 33 field goals. Jorie Allen had 11 points and six rebounds, Bekelja added 10 points and eight assists, and Darrione Rogers grabbed 12 rebounds.

Morris and Allen combined to score the first 10 points of the game, and DePaul led by at least six points the rest of the first half.

Correa scored 33 points on 14-of-30 shooting for St. John’s (5-11, 2-9). Correa, averaging 20.9 points per game, scored a career-high 35 points at Georgetown on Jan. 27, and finished with 33 against then-No. 3 UConn last Wednesday.

