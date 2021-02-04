CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 2 Md. mass vaccination sites open Friday | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Morales leads Wagner over…

Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (NY) 74-67

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 7:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had a career-high 27 points as Wagner defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-67 on Thursday.

Elijah Ford had 14 points and eight rebounds, and DeLonnie Hunt added 14 points and six rebounds for Wagner (3-5, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez had eight rebounds.

Travis Atson had 19 points for the Terriers (4-5, 4-4). Trey Quartlebaum added 13 points, Rob Higgins had 11 points, and Unique McLean had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

Navy trying to better diversity through STEM investments, recruiting changes, scholarships

Biden urges State Department employees to feel ‘empowered’ to do their jobs

In his first 2 weeks in office, Biden easily outmatched his 4 previous predecessors with new EOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up