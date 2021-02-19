CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Moore scores 20 to…

Moore scores 20 to carry Oakland over Milwaukee 85-81

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jalen Moore had 20 points as Oakland edged past Milwaukee 85-81 on Friday.

Moore shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added nine assists.

Daniel Oladapo had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Oakland (10-16, 10-9 Horizon League). Rashad Williams added 16 points, and Micah Parrish had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Thomas had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-11, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. DeAndre Gholston added 16 points, and Te’Jon Lucas had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up