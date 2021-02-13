Missouri State rallies to top Illinois State on late basket

NORMAN, Ill. (AP) — Brice Calip scored with 1.4 seconds left to give No. 25 Missouri State a 73-72 victory…

NORMAN, Ill. (AP) — Brice Calip scored with 1.4 seconds left to give No. 25 Missouri State a 73-72 victory over Illinois State on Saturday for the Lady Bears’ ninth straight victory.

Missouri State (13-2, 9-0 Missouri Valley Conference) fell behind by 16 early in the second quarter and trailed 54-47 after three but grabbed the lead with a 7-0 run midway through the final period. There were three ties and four lead changes after that.

Sydney Wilson stole the ball off an inbounds and put the Lady Bears up one with 14 seconds remaining. Juliunn Redmond responded with a drive down the middle. Following a timeout, Calip took the inbounds and drove the right side, putting in a short one-hander while falling backward with 1.4 left.

Terrion Moore scored a career-high 22 points for Illinois State (9-6, 6-6).

No. 5 STANFORD 83, OREGON STATE 58

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Haley Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Stanford won its seventh straight with a 83-58 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Kiana Williams added 16 points and eight assists for the Cardinal (18-2, 15-2 Pac-12). Alyssa Jerome finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Stanford led by as many as 27 points after pulling away for good in the third quarter. The Cardinal outscored Oregon State 23-6 in the final period.

Taylor Jones had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Beavers (6-6, 4-6), who have lost seven straight to the Cardinal. Sasha Goforth led Oregon State with 16 points.

No. 14 SOUTH FLORIDA 67, TULSA 46

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bethy Mununga had 19 points and 15 rebounds and South Florida played its first game in a month, beating Tulsa.

USF (11-1, 8-0 American Athletic Conference), which hasn’t played since Jan. 13 due to COVID-19 issues within the program, won its program-best 10th straight game including eight by double digits.

Sydni Harvey made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Bulls. Elisa Pinzan had 13 points and matched a career best with six steals. The pair each had seven of the Bulls’ 19 assists. Mihaela Lazic added 10 points.

Wyvette Mayberry scored 18 points off the bench to lead Tulsa (5-9, 4-9),

No. 17 GONZAGA 67, SANTA CLARA 50

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Melody Kempton and twins Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth each scored 12 points and Gonzaga used a big second quarter to defeat Santa Clara.

Jill Townsend added 10 points for the Bulldogs (18-2, 13-0 West Coast Conference), who have won 17 straight.

Merle Wiehl led Santa Clara (12-8, 8-6) with 11 points.

OKLAHOMA 72, No. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 71

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 21 points and Taylor Robertson 20 and Oklahoma pulled off a surprise win over West Virginia.

Facing a 66-57 deficit entering the fourth quarter, the Sooners went on a 15-0 run over a nearly eight-minute span and the Mountaineers never recovered.

West Virginia missed 11 of 13-shot attempts in the fourth quarter and turned it over seven times. The Mountaineers coughed it up a total of 20 times.

Trailing by one, West Virginia had a final chance. Esmery Martinez missed a short jump shot for the Mountaineers. Kirsten Deans came up with the offensive rebound, who then found Madisen Smith for an open 3 but her shot came up short as time expired.

Gabby Gregory scored 12 for Oklahoma (8-9, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) and Skylar Vann 10.

Deans led West Virginia (16-3, 10-3) with 22 points, Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 and Jasmine Carson 10.

No. 23 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 82, ORAL ROBERTS 60

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 18 points, Sydney Stapleton had all nine of her points in a stunning second quarter and South Dakota State rolled over Oral Roberts.

The Jackrabbits (16-2, 9-10 Summit Conference) bolted to their 13th straight win by hitting all 11 of their field-goal attempts, seven from 3-point range, to outscore the Golden Eagles 32-13 in the second quarter. They were 3 of 4 from the foul line.

Tierney Coleman and Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 each for Oral Roberts (16-11, 4-5).

