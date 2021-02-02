CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Missouri St., Bradley look to end streaks

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 6:30 AM

Missouri State (9-5, 5-5) vs. Bradley (9-10, 3-7)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks to extend Bradley’s conference losing streak to seven games. Missouri State’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 78-68 on Jan. 10. Bradley has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

STEPPING UP: Bradley’s Elijah Childs has averaged 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.2 points. For the Bears, Isiaih Mosley has averaged 21.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MOSLEY: Mosley has connected on 37.5 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Bears are 4-5 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Bradley has 41 assists on 82 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Missouri State has assists on 20 of 55 field goals (36.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.7 percent. The Braves have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game, but that number has dropped to 9.8 over their six-game losing streak.

