Milwaukee looks to end streak vs Oakland

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 6:30 AM

Oakland (10-16, 10-9) vs. Milwaukee (7-11, 6-10)

Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to extend Milwaukee’s conference losing streak to six games. Milwaukee’s last Horizon win came against the IUPUI Jaguars 83-76 on Jan. 30. Oakland beat Milwaukee by four in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas has averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists while DeAndre Gholston has put up 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 18 points and 8.2 assists while Daniel Oladapo has put up 12.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. Moore has 19 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 73.

COLD SPELL: Milwaukee has scored 73 points per game and allowed 82.6 over its five-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

