Miller scores 16 to carry George Mason past Fordham 77-45

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 10:35 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller registered 16 points as George Mason easily defeated Fordham 77-45 on Wednesday night.

Javon Greene had 14 points for George Mason (9-8, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Kolek added 11 points.

George Mason totaled 44 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Joel Soriano had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (2-10, 2-10). Josh Navarro added 11 points. Jalen Cobb had eight rebounds.

