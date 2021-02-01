Michigan State looks to extend streak vs No. 8 Iowa

Michigan State (8-6, 2-6) vs. No. 8 Iowa (12-4, 6-3) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan State (8-6, 2-6) vs. No. 8 Iowa (12-4, 6-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 8 Iowa. Michigan State has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Hawkeyes. Iowa’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2016, a 76-59 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Henry has connected on 20.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawkeyes. Iowa has 53 assists on 88 field goals (60.2 percent) across its past three outings while Michigan State has assists on 31 of 49 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 318th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.