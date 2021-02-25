CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Miami (Ohio) defeats Western Michigan 74-66

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 6:47 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy and Dalonte Brown scored 20 points apiece as Miami (Ohio) defeated Western Michigan 74-66 on Thursday.

Elijah McNamara had 10 points for Miami (11-9, 8-7 Mid-American Conference). Precious Ayah added 10 rebounds and Brown had nine rebounds. Dae Dae Grant was held scoreless despite leading the RedHawks in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game.

B. Artis White tied a career high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Broncos (4-14, 3-10). Greg Lee added 18 points. Titus Wright had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Broncos on the season. Miami defeated Western Michigan 65-56 on Jan. 30.

