McGhee scores 24 to lift Liberty past North Alabama 74-54

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 5:41 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 24 points as Liberty stretched its win streak to eight games, romping past North Alabama 74-54 on Tuesday.

Kyle Rode had 13 points for Liberty (19-5, 10-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keegan McDowell added 11 points.

Jamari Blackmon had 17 points for the Lions (10-10, 6-8), who have now lost seven straight games. Mervin James added 11 points.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Liberty defeated North Alabama 74-54 on Monday.

