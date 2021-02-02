CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Marquette hangs on for 70-67 win over Butler

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 7:38 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — D.J. Carton had 18 points and nine rebounds, Koby McEwen also scored 18 points and Marquette beat Butler 70-67 on Tuesday.

Dawson Garcia gave Marquette a 69-62 lead with 27 seconds left.

Garcia finished with 14 points, and Jamal Cain had 10 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (9-9, 5-7 Big East Conference).

Chuck Harris had 16 points for the Bulldogs (5-10, 4-8). Bo Hodges added 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Bryce Nze had 13 points.

