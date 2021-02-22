Louisville looks to extend streak vs ND

Notre Dame (9-11, 6-8) vs. Louisville (11-5, 6-4) KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Notre Dame (9-11, 6-8) vs. Louisville (11-5, 6-4)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Notre Dame. In its last five wins against the Fighting Irish, Louisville has won by an average of 10 points. Notre Dame’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2017, a 77-70 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Louisville’s Carlik Jones, David Johnson and Dre Davis have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Prentiss Hubb has had his hand in 42 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. Hubb has 20 field goals and 43 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Irish have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Louisville has 28 assists on 68 field goals (41.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 54 of 86 field goals (62.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

