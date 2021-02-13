CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Lewis scores 20 to…

Lewis scores 20 to lift James Madison over Hofstra 93-89

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 5:39 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 20 points as James Madison beat Hofstra 93-89 on Saturday.

Michael Christmas had 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (12-5, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Justin Amadi added 15 points. Julien Wooden had 13 points.

Tareq Coburn tied a career high with 28 points with five 3-pointers and also had seven rebounds for the Pride (12-8, 8-5). Jalen Ray had five 3-pointers and added 26 points. Caleb Burgess had eight assists. He also committed seven turnovers. Hofstra made a season-high 17 3-pointers on 39 attempts.

___

___

