Kiss lifts Bryant over Long Island-Brooklyn 87-80

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:41 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss scored 22 points and Michael Green III added 20 more as Bryant stretched its home win streak to eight games, getting past Long Island-Brooklyn 87-80 on Thursday night.

Kiss shot 8 for 10 from the field. He added eight rebounds. Green III had seven rebounds. He also had nine turnovers but only two assists.

Hall Elisias had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (13-5, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Charles Pride added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 22 points for the Sharks (9-8, 9-8). Eral Penn added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Ty Flowers had 17 points.

