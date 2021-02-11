CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Kinsey, Marshall host Middle Tenn.

Kinsey, Marshall host Middle Tenn.

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Middle Tennessee (5-11, 3-7) vs. Marshall (10-5, 4-4)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Davis and Middle Tennessee will face Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. The senior Davis is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Kinsey, a junior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Marshall has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 28.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Middle Tennessee is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Marshall is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Thundering Herd are 5-5 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 79.9 points per game. The Thundering Herd have averaged 85.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

'They are not cogs in a wheel' — Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

Congress' newest subcommittee is focusing on cyber troops and JEDI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up