Kent State looks for home win vs Miami

Miami (8-5, 5-3) vs. Kent State (9-4, 6-3) Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (8-5, 5-3) vs. Kent State (9-4, 6-3)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State looks for its seventh straight win over Miami at Memorial A & C Center. The last victory for the RedHawks at Kent State was a 73-61 win on March 4, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Dalonte Brown, Dae Dae Grant and James Beck have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all RedHawks points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The RedHawks have scored 76.9 points per game against MAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.8 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Danny Pippen has had his hand in 43 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-4 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The RedHawks are 6-0 when converting on at least 76.2 percent of its free throws and 2-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Kent State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 75.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.4 percent. The Golden Flashes have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game.

