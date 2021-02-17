CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kenic lifts Chattanooga over Western Carolina 89-81 in OT

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 10:14 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Stefan Kenic scored a career-high 29 points and Malachi Smith added 20 as Chattanooga got past Western Carolina 89-81 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Kenic hit 8 of 10 shots, including a school-record 7 of 7 on 3-pointers. Smith forced overtime on a baseline drive with 17 seconds left.

Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (18-5, 9-5 Southern Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points and seven assists.

Cory Hightower had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (9-13, 2-11). Matt Halvorsen added 17 points and Sin’Cere McMahon had 15.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina 74-67 on Feb. 3.

