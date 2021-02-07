Juhasz, Patty lead No. 11 Buckeye women past Gophers 83-59

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Patty both had double-doubles and No. 11 Ohio State dominated the first…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Patty both had double-doubles and No. 11 Ohio State dominated the first and third quarters to roll to to a 83-59 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Juhasz had her fourth straight double-double and 30th of her career with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Patty had 14 and 10. Jacy Sheldon scored 17 points for the Buckeyes (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten Conference), who have won nine-straight in the series.

Kadiatou Sissoko scored 13 points for the Golden Gophers (5-8, 4-7) with Sara Scalia and Klarke Sconiers adding 12 each.

Ohio State made 10 of 18 shots in the first quarter and forced six turnovers to take a 25-14 lead after one quarter. It was 39-30 at the half before the Buckeyes had runs of 15- and 7-straight points in the third quarter to go up by as much as 28. They were 10 of 21 from the field and forced seven turnovers in the third.

Minnesota, which shot 38%, had 25 turnovers Ohio State turned into 27 points. The Buckeyes shot 45.5% with nine 3s.

Ohio State plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday when Minnesota plays Illinois at home.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.