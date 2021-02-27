Jones scores 23 to lift Coastal Carolina over Troy 76-71

TROY, Ala. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 23 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 76-71 on Saturday. Essam Mostafa added…

Listen now to WTOP News

TROY, Ala. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 23 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 76-71 on Saturday.

Essam Mostafa added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Williamson and Deanthony Tipler also scored 13 points apiece for Coastal Carolina (15-6, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Garrick Green added 11 points.

Nick Stampley scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Trojans (10-16, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Duke Miles added 19 points and eight assists. Zay Williams had 11 points and Khalyl Waters 10.

The Chanticleers are undefeated in four games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 75-59 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.