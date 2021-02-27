CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Jones scores 23 to lift Coastal Carolina over Troy 76-71

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:39 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 23 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 76-71 on Saturday.

Essam Mostafa added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Williamson and Deanthony Tipler also scored 13 points apiece for Coastal Carolina (15-6, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Garrick Green added 11 points.

Nick Stampley scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Trojans (10-16, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Duke Miles added 19 points and eight assists. Zay Williams had 11 points and Khalyl Waters 10.

The Chanticleers are undefeated in four games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 75-59 on Friday.

