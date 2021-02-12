CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Jones scores 20 to carry Stetson past Kennesaw State 74-61

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 8:50 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Christiaan Jones had 20 points as Stetson topped Kennesaw State 74-61 on Friday night.

Chase Johnston had 17 points for Stetson (8-10, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rob Perry added 13 points. Mahamadou Diawara had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 17 points for the Owls (3-16, 0-11), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Terrell Burden added 13 points.

