CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Jemison carries UAB past…

Jemison carries UAB past UTEP 63-51

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Jemison tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to carry UAB to a 63-51 win over UTEP on Friday night.

Quan Jackson had 18 points and six rebounds for UAB (15-2, 8-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Michael Ertel added 14 points. Kassim Nicholson had eight rebounds.

Souley Boum had 22 points for the Miners (8-9, 4-7). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Bryson Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Bieniemy had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up