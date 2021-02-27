CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Jaworski scores 23 to…

Jaworski scores 23 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 75-69

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 23 points as Lafayette beat Lehigh 75-69 on Saturday to clinch the Patriot League’s Central Division title and earn the third seed to the upcoming playoffs.

E.J. Stephens had 16 points for Lafayette (8-5, 8-5). Neal Quinn added 10 points. Kyle Jenkins had nine points and seven rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 22 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-9, 4-9). Nic Lynch tied a season high with 22 points. Evan Taylor had 9 points and 15 rebounds.

Lafayette defeated Lehigh 82-70 on Jan. 3, and the two teams close the regular season against each other on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

Air Force blames human error for unauthorized man boarding plane at Joint Base Andrews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up