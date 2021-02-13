CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Jaworski carries Lafayette over Loyola (Md.) 97-94 in 3OT

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 6:38 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 33 points to outscore Santi Aldama and lift Lafayette to a 97-94 triple overtime win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday. Aldama led the Greyhounds with 30.

Jaworski hit all 12 of his free throw attempts. He added five steals. Aldama had a school record 22 rebounds to become the first player in school history with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

With a constantly changing schedule, this is the fifth meeting — and third in a row — between the two teams, who face off again on Sunday. The Leopards four wins have been by 2, 2, 4 and 3 points. Loyola won by 13 last Sunday.

This game featured just one buzzer-beating heroic, Tyrone Perry had a buzzer-beating putback to end regulation tied 73.

Lafayette had the last chance at the end of the first two overtimes but shots wouldn’t fall and Aldama’s 3 at the end of the game was off the mark.

E.J. Stephens had 26 points and eight rebounds for Lafayette (7-4, 7-4 Patriot League). Kyle Jenkins added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Isaiah Hart had 13 points for the Greyhounds (1-7, 1-7). Golden Dike added 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

