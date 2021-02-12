Iowa State looks to end streak vs Kansas

Kansas (14-7, 8-5) vs. Iowa State (2-13, 0-10) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kansas (14-7, 8-5) vs. Iowa State (2-13, 0-10)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas looks to extend Iowa State’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Iowa State’s last Big 12 win came against the TCU Horned Frogs 65-59 on Feb. 25, 2020. Kansas blew out Iowa State by 33 at home in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have combined to score 45 percent of all Cyclones points this season, though that trio’s output has decreased to 37 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Wilson has connected on 34.5 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Jayhawks are 0-7 when they allow at least 75 points and 14-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Cyclones are 0-13 when allowing 70 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas is a perfect 13-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Jayhawks are 1-7 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is ranked second in the Big 12 with an average of 71.2 possessions per game. The fast-paced Cyclones have pushed that total to 72.6 possessions per game over their last five games.

