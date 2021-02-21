CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Holmes leads Saint Bonaventure…

Holmes leads Saint Bonaventure over Davidson 69-58

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Bonaventure to a 69-58 win over Davidson on Sunday, the Bonnies’ seventh consecutive home victory.

Holmes made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Kyle Lofton had 18 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure (11-3, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Adaway added six rebounds.

Davidson scored 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady scored 18 points apiece for the Wildcats (11-6, 6-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up