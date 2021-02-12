CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Hill scores 25 to lead Longwood over Gardner-Webb 78-71

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 7:36 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill had a season-high 25 points as Longwood topped Gardner-Webb 78-71 on Friday.

DeShaun Wade had 18 points for Longwood (8-14, 7-9 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Juan Munoz added 15 points and Christian Wilson had nine rebounds.

Gardner-Webb scored 52 points in the second half, a season high.

Jaheam Cornwall scored a career-high 32 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-14, 7-10). D’Maurian Williams added 14 points, and Ludovic Dufeal had seven rebounds.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Runnin’ Bulldogs for the season. Longwood defeated Gardner-Webb 57-54 on Thursday.

