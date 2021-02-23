CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Henderson leads Campbell over…

Henderson leads Campbell over High Point 68-48

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 19 points and Messiah Thompson posted 14 points as Campbell won its seventh consecutive game, routing High Point 68-48 on Tuesday night.

Campbell (15-9, 11-6 Big South Conference) held a High Point to a season-low 16 points in the first half and led by 20 at the break.

John-Michael Wright had 13 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (8-14, 6-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Jaden House scored 12 points and Lydell Elmore grabbed seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up